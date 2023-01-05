Mexico nabs son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ before Biden visit

The Mexican military has captured a son of the imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. It happened in a pre-dawn military operation Thursday outside Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel in western Mexico.

Alleged cartel members responded to the arrest of Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman by paralyzing the city, carjacking residents and setting vehicles ablaze days before a visit to Mexico by U.S. President Joe Biden. Similar violence prompted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to release Ovidio Guzman in 2019.

South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban

The South Carolina Supreme Court has struck down a ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks. The court issued a 3-2 decision Thursday saying the restriction by the Deep South state violates a state constitutional right to privacy.

The law banned abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks into a pregnancy — with exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest or those that endanger a patient’s life. Currently, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into law nearly two years ago.

On Twitter, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre applauded the justices for ruling against what she called South Carolina’s “extreme and dangerous abortion ban.”

Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill aimed at easing the cost for prisoners to call family and friends. The legislation clarifies that the Federal Communications Commission can set limits for fees on audio and video calls inside corrections facilities.

Phone calls from prisons and jails are a lifeline for those incarcerated. But the cost varies widely and can be a financial drain on families already struggling to make ends meet with an adult behind bars. The FCC must still go through the rule-making process before the changes can be officially made.

Michigan U.S. Sen. Stabenow won’t seek reelection in 2024

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the first woman elected to the Senate from Michigan, says she won’t seek reelection and will retire when her fourth term ends in 2025.

“I knew that this was a moment when I could pass the torch to the next generation of leaders,” Stabenow said in an interview.

Her intended retirement will set off a succession scramble on both sides of the aisle for her seat in the Senate, which Stabenow has held for 22 years, starting in 2001. That tenure followed four years in the U.S. House and 15 years in the Michigan Legislature.

Republicans quickly announced plans to target the battleground seat in 2024, while Democrats hailed her tenure as the end of an era and a blow to Michigan’s clout in Washington.