Proud Boys go to trial on sedition as Jan. 6 probe heats up

The seditious conspiracy trial of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants is coming at a pivotal time in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot and its prosecution of Jan. 6 defendants.

Federal prosecutors in Washington are hoping to build on their recent courtroom victory against leaders of another far-right extremist group, the Oath Keepers. Jury selection in the trial of Tarrio, former Proud Boys national chairman , and four others is underway. Opening statements could come later this week.

The trial is taking place just as the Justice Department’s wide-ranging investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election appears to be heating up.

Facing Cuban migration flood, U.S. resumes services at embassy

Grappling with the biggest flood of Cuban migrants in decades, the United States reopened their long-closed legal pathway Wednesday by resuming all visa services at its embassy in Havana.

Hundreds of thousands of Cubans desperate to leave the island’s flailing economy and reunite with family in the U.S. but unable to get visas in their own country have been forced to fly to Central America and make tortuous journeys north, or negotiate the Florida Straits in rickey vessels.

The number of Cubans detained on the U.S. southern border is second only to Mexicans, according to Customs and Border Protection. Hundreds of people gathered outside the Embassy for visa appointments

Wednesday.

Israel’s new government unveils plan to weaken Supreme Court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister has unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the Supreme Court. Critics say the plan announced Wednesday will undermine Israel’s democracy by giving absolute power to the most right-wing coalition in the country’s history.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented a series of sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary, including by allowing lawmakers to pass laws the high court has struck down and effectively deemed unconstitutional. Levin laid out a law that would empower the country’s 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, to override Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority.

In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks

The violent prison break that killed 17 people — mostly guards — and resulted in the escape of 30 inmates has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the troubled prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez.

Not only were criminals able to sneak guns, drugs and luxury goods into prison Number 3 — they actually held the keys to some sections of the facility, located across the border from El Paso, Texas.

The director of the prison was fired Tuesday, and 191 inmates considered high-risk were transferred out of the intensely over-crowded prison.