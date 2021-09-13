North Korea says it tested new missiles
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the first known testing activity in months, underscoring how the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the U.S.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that the missiles showed they can hit targets 930 miles away on Saturday and Sunday. State media published photos of a projectile being fired from a launcher truck and what looked like a missile traveling in the air.
The North hailed its new missiles as a “strategic weapon of great significance” — wording that implies they were developed with the intent to arm them with nuclear warheads.
North Korea says it needs nuclear weapons to deter what it claims is hostility from the U.S. and South Korea — and has long attempted to use the threat of such an arsenal to extract much-needed economic aid. The North and ally China faced off against South Korea and U.S.-led U.N. forces in the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.
The international community is bent on getting the North to abandon its nuclear arsenal and has long used a combination of the threat of sanctions and the promise of economic help to try to influence the North.
Trump decries Bush terrorism comments
Former President Donald Trump lashed out Monday at former President George W. Bush, saying his fellow Republican had “a failed and uninspiring presidency” and shouldn’t be “lecturing” Americans about domestic terrorism threats.
Trump’s comments came two days after Bush, during remarks on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, warned that there is growing evidence that domestic terrorism could pose as much of a threat to the U.S. as terrorism originating abroad.
In decrying “violent extremists at home,” Bush appeared to condemn the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when a pro-Trump mob overran the complex in a violent siege that resulted in the deaths of five people.
“So interesting to watch former President Bush, who is responsible for getting us into the quicksand of the Middle East (and then not winning!), as he lectures us that terrorists on the ‘right’ are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries that hate America, and that are pouring into our Country right now,” Trump said in his statement.
“If that is so, why was he willing to spend trillions of dollars and be responsible for the death of perhaps millions of people?” Trump said. “He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything. The World Trade Center came down during his watch. Bush led a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn’t be lecturing anybody!”
During his speech Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Bush said that “there is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home.”
“But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols — they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them,” he added.
— From wire reports