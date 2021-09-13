Trump decries Bush terrorism comments

Former President Donald Trump lashed out Monday at former President George W. Bush, saying his fellow Republican had “a failed and uninspiring presidency” and shouldn’t be “lecturing” Americans about domestic terrorism threats.

Trump’s comments came two days after Bush, during remarks on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, warned that there is growing evidence that domestic terrorism could pose as much of a threat to the U.S. as terrorism originating abroad.

In decrying “violent extremists at home,” Bush appeared to condemn the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when a pro-Trump mob overran the complex in a violent siege that resulted in the deaths of five people.

“So interesting to watch former President Bush, who is responsible for getting us into the quicksand of the Middle East (and then not winning!), as he lectures us that terrorists on the ‘right’ are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries that hate America, and that are pouring into our Country right now,” Trump said in his statement.