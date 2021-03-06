Trump seeks to ban some GOP fundraising

Former President Donald Trump has sent a cease-and-desist letter to at least three Republican organizations demanding they stop using his name and likeness to raise money, two Trump advisers confirmed Saturday.

The letter, which was first reported by Politico, was sent to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Representatives for the three groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment or for copies of the letter Saturday.

Politico also reported that Trump has been angry that those groups could use his name to support Republicans who voted to impeach him a second time. Ten Republican members of Congress voted to impeach Trump in the House, and seven Republican senators voted with Democrats to find the former president guilty of inciting the mob that overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

