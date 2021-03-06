Trump seeks to ban some GOP fundraising
Former President Donald Trump has sent a cease-and-desist letter to at least three Republican organizations demanding they stop using his name and likeness to raise money, two Trump advisers confirmed Saturday.
The letter, which was first reported by Politico, was sent to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Representatives for the three groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment or for copies of the letter Saturday.
Politico also reported that Trump has been angry that those groups could use his name to support Republicans who voted to impeach him a second time. Ten Republican members of Congress voted to impeach Trump in the House, and seven Republican senators voted with Democrats to find the former president guilty of inciting the mob that overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Leader: Lebanon is descending in chaos
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance.
Diab, who resigned almost seven months ago as prime minister, threatened to suspend his caretaker duties if that would increase pressure for a new Cabinet to be formed.
Ky. plans monument to COVD-19 victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday the creation of a fund to develop a permanent monument for the state’s COVID-19 victims.
Beshear made the announcement during a memorial service commemorating the one-year anniversary of Kentucky’s first COVID-19 case. It was held in front of the Capitol, where the lawn was covered in small American flags, one for each of the 4,754 Kentuckians who have died from the virus.
“We must never become numb to what these represent or the staggering number of flags,” Beshear said. Those who died were “unique and irreplaceable human beings.”
El-Sissi visits Sudan, discusses cooperation
CAIRO — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi visited Sudan on Saturday, his first visit to the country since a popular uprising led to the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
El-Sissi met with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, at Khartoum’s presidential palace. There, they inspected a military guard of honor. El-Sissi also met with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagal, deputy head of the Sovereign Council.