Average U.S. gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past three weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

“The drop of a dollar per gallon has not been enough to restore motorist demand, which is in retreat due to sustained high price levels,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

1 dead, at least 17 injured after driver hits crowd at Pa. event

A Pennsylvania man arrested Saturday night for the murder of a woman is allegedly the same man who drove his car through a crowd raising money for fire victims earlier that night, killing one.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed early Sunday.

Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to calls in Berwick, about 50 miles southwest of Scranton, Pa., after a vehicle “drove through a crowd at a community event,” according to police.

One person was killed and 17 others were injured and transported to four different local hospitals.

The event was fundraising for the victims of an Aug. 5 fire that killed 10 people.

Private prison firm will settle lawsuit over Tenn. inmate death

A private prison company has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a Tennessee inmate’s killing that got national attention after a judge ordered the plaintiff’s attorney to stop tweeting about it.

Tennessee-based CoreCivic and attorney Daniel Horwitz, who represents the family of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmate who died, noted the settlement Tuesday in a federal court filing in Nashville.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit is G. Marie Newby, the mother of Terry Childress, who died in February 2021 after his cellmate assaulted him, court records show. The lawsuit, blaming staffing levels, claims correctional officers were not making timely rounds. It sought $10 million for Newby.

Officials: Loud ‘boom’ heard in north Utah was likely a meteor

A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday.

Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations.

Freya, Norway’s famous walrus, might have to be put down

Freya, a young female walrus, has recently become a local celebrity in the waters around Oslo, Norway, by climbing up on boats to rest and sunbathe — sometimes sinking them.

The animal’s newfound fame, however, could lead to its demise.

On Thursday, a senior communications adviser at the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said that “euthanasia could be a real alternative,” if Freya’s fans don’t stop flocking.

Recent incidents included people swimming close to Freya, feeding her, getting close to the animal for selfies and videos, and even throwing things.