Four from Miss. meat plants are indicted
JACKSON, Miss. — Four executives from two Mississippi poultry processing plants have been indicted on federal charges tied to one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Matt Albence, announced the indictments as the documents were unsealed Thursday.
Their announcement happened a day before the one-year anniversary of the raids in which 680 people were arrested at seven poultry plants in central Mississippi.
None of the four people from the newly unsealed indictments were arrested on the day of the raids, said Hurst, who is the U.S. attorney for southern Mississippi. He said they worked as managers, supervisors or human resources employees.
Four plead not guilty in Ohio bribery probe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Not guilty pleas were entered Thursday by attorneys for four members of what one defendant called an “unholy alliance” aimed at bailing out two aging Ohio nuclear power plants.
Former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are charged with racketeering for their roles in the alleged scheme, under a law federal prosecutors typically use to charge gang members.
The five are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear plants and then derailing an attempt to place a rejection of the bailout on the ballot.
A judge on Thursday allowed Householder to delay his court appearance as he seeks a new attorney, a request prosecutors didn’t oppose. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black said Householder will have a new hearing in two weeks.
Polish leader sworn in; opposition stays away
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s conservative President Andrzej Duda was sworn in for a second five-year term Thursday, but many opposition lawmakers and former presidents and prime ministers broke with tradition and stayed away from the ceremony.
The political figures missing as Duda took the oath of office — including predecessors Lech Walesa and Bronislaw Komorowski — signaled disapproval of what they see as Duda’s disregard for the Polish Constitution and near-total acceptance of the right-wing ruling party’s policies during his first term.
Berlin says Americans will have to be tested
BERLIN — Germany will require people arriving from countries deemed high risk, such as the United States, to take coronavirus tests starting this weekend, the health minister said Thursday, as the country recorded its highest daily tally of new infections in three months.
German officials have voiced alarm over a steady upward creep in the number of new infections over recent weeks.
The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said that 1,045 cases were recorded on Wednesday, which was the first time since May 7 that it has counted more than 1,000 new cases in a day.
