Weather Alert

...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CHESTERFIELD...NORTHWESTERN KING AND QUEEN...SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND...CAROLINE...WESTERN HENRICO...HANOVER...NORTHWESTERN KING WILLIAM...NORTH CENTRAL AMELIA...POWHATAN AND NORTHWESTERN ESSEX COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 713 PM EDT, THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR SPOTSYLVANIA TO 6 MILES EAST OF MONTPELIER TO NEAR POWHATAN. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH AND RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, POWHATAN, GOOCHLAND, ASHLAND, BOWLING GREEN, MOSELEY, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, MILFORD, RANDOLPH MACON COLLEGE, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, TUCKAHOE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, BON AIR, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, MECHANICSVILLE, CHESTER, HANOVER, PORT ROYAL AND OILVILLE. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING. STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.