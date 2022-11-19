U.K. PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The air-defense package, which Britain valued at $60 million, comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather.

The package includes radar and other technology to counter Iran-supplied exploding drones .

Loss of 38 satellites prompts call for better space forecasts

When SpaceX launched 49 Starlink communications satellites into low orbit in February, the goal was to connect remote locations on Earth to the internet. But a space storm dashed those plans, causing 38 of the satellites to fail and costing the commercial space company millions.

Now, scientists are calling for better space weather alerts to prevent similar commercial space disasters.

In a study published in the journal Space Weather, researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center and SpaceX explain how weather on the sun made such a big impact 93 million miles away.

Space weather affects Earth thanks to the magnetic field that forms a shield between Earth and space.

North Korea unveils leader Kim’s daughter at missile launch site

North Korea has unveiled the little-known daughter of its leader Kim Jong Un at a missile launch site, attracting keen attention to a member of the dynastic family that has ruled North Korea for more than seven decades.

The North’s state media said Saturday that Kim had observed the launch of its new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with his wife Ri Sol Ju, their “beloved daughter” and other officials the previous day.

It’s the first time for North Korea’s state media to mention the daughter.

Man gets jail for Ubering to Capitol riot after Tinder date

A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days for storming the U.S. Capitol after seeing the riot erupt on a Tinder date’s television and taking an Uber ride to join the mob’s attack, court records show.

On the eve of then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, Jeffrey Schaefer, 36, drove from Delaware to northern Virginia to spend the night at the home of a woman he met on the Tinder online dating app. The next day, he decided to take an Uber ride to the Capitol after seeing the riot unfold on TV at his date’s home in Alexandria.

Schaefer entered the Capitol through a broken window and spent about 28 minutes inside the building before leaving, prosecutors said.