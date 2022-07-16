Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun

A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported. No one was injured.

Club employees told WSOC-TV the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.

“The suspect then discharged his weapon,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. “There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

The man has not been identified.

Robinson said he was safe in a video posted later Saturday night to his Instagram account.

4 dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico

Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, N.M., about 123 miles northeast of Albuquerque.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the Bell UH-1H helicopter crashed around 10 p.m. Saturday.

New Mexico State Police confirmed the crash and the fatalities around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the four who died or disclose any details about the crash.

“There are no known survivors,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said in a statement. “At this time the investigation into this incident is in its preliminary stages.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Former Khashoggi lawyer sentenced to 3 years in prison

The United Arab Emirates has sentenced an American citizen and the former lawyer of Jamal Khashoggi — the dissident Saudi journalist who was killed at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018 — to three years in prison on charges of money laundering and tax evasion.

The lawyer, U.S. citizen Asim Ghafoor, was also ordered to pay a fine of $816,748 stemming from his in absentia conviction, the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported late Saturday, adding he would be deported after completing his sentence.

“I’m just hoping for a fair trial. I hope there’s no political motivation here,” Ghafoor’s U.S.-based lawyer, Faisal Gill, said. “He had never heard anything about these charges, and all of a sudden, he’s put in jail.”

The UAE framed Ghafoor’s arrest as a coordinated move with the U.S. to “combat transnational crimes.”

DAWN said Ghafoor was in transit to Istanbul on Thursday to attend a wedding when plainclothes Emirati security agents scooped him up and sent him to an Abu Dhabi detention facility .

Harris to speak at NAACP convention in Atlantic City

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Jersey Shore on Monday, speaking at the NAACP’s national convention in Atlantic City.

Harris is set to give the keynote speech at 9:30 a.m., according to the storied civil rights organization. Plans call for the speech to be broadcast online.

“We’ve never welcomed a Black woman vice president. That is evidence of progress,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “It is evidence of power.”

He added, “The vice president has been a steady voice in the fight for voting rights, reproductive rights and other assaults by the far-right on our freedoms. We are honored to have the vice president join us in this critical and pivotal moment for our democracy.”

The convention, which began Thursday, has featured sessions on race and justice, health care and other issues, according to the NAACP.

After addressing the NAACP, Harris is reportedly set to host a meeting with New Jersey lawmakers on abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.