Chinese astronauts walk outside station
BEIJING — Two astronauts on Sunday made the first spacewalk outside China’s new orbital station to set up cameras and other equipment using a 50-foot-long robotic arm.
Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.
Liu and Tang spent nearly seven hours outside the station, the Chinese space agency said.
The astronauts arrived June 17 for a three-month mission aboard China’s third orbital station, part of an ambitious space program that landed a robot rover on Mars in May.
Base housing U.S. troops in Syria struck
BEIRUT — A facility housing U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under attack late Sunday when rockets were fired from nearby areas, an opposition war monitor and a spokesman for U.S.-backed fighters said.
No one was hurt in the attack in which two rockets were fired at al-Omar field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour, said Siyamend Ali, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rockets were fired from areas controlled by Iran-backed fighters in the area of Mayadeen, also in Deir el-Zour. The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ukraine criticized for female cadet footwear
MOSCOW — Ukraine’s defense minister is under pressure from members of the government over the decision to have female military cadets wear pumps with heels in an important parade.
“The purpose of any military parade is to demonstrate the military ability of the army. There should be no room for stereotypes and sexism,” said a joint statement from three Cabinet members, including Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina.
The statement followed last week’s announcement about the footwear in the parade planned for Aug. 24, the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
Defense Minister Andriy Taran on Saturday said he had instructed officials to look into whether “experimental” shoes — ankle boots, according to news reports — could be worn by the female cadets instead of the pumps with heels. The military offered no explanation as to why female cadets were wearing a different type of shoe than male cadets.
Fireworks blast in Md. causes minor injuries
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Md., leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries, authorities said Sunday.
A few hours after the blast, the city announced that the day’s fireworks shows in multiple locations had been canceled out of an abundance of caution.
The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach. An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries.
— From wire reports