Remains reburied in Tulsa amid protests
TULSA, Okla. — The bodies of 19 people exhumed from a Tulsa cemetery during a search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre were reburied during a closed ceremony, despite objections from protesters outside the cemetery.
“This is totally disgusting and disrespectful that those are our family members and we’re outside the gate instead of inside that gate where they are,” Celi Butler Davis, who said she is a descendant of a massacre victim, told KTUL-TV.
Others protesting Friday’s reburial called for a criminal investigation.
“The found remains — a skull with a bullet hole — that seems like you’re just beginning to get somewhere” in investigating the deaths, state Rep. Regina Goodwin told KJRH-TV.
Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield has said a bullet was found with one set of remains that had trauma to the body, including to the head.
Stubblefield said none of the remains have been confirmed as massacre victims, although forensic and DNA evidence has been collected. Stubblefield said a public report on the findings is likely to be released in the fall.
Some protesters also wanted the reburial postponed, but city spokesperson Michelle Brooks told the Tulsa World that an interment plan was required in order to receive approval to exhume the remains.
“Work to identify descendants and establish a permanent memorial will proceed in the future,” Brooks said.
Law would let police sue protesters in N.Y.
MINEOLA, N.Y. — Lawmakers in a suburban New York county are set to vote Monday on a proposal that would allow police officers to sue protesters and collect financial damages — a move civil rights activists say is payback for demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis.
Newsday reports that the bill being considered by the Nassau County Legislature would make police officers and other first responders a protected class under the county’s Human Rights Law, which currently bars discrimination based on race, religion, gender and sexual orientation.
The bill would allow a lawyer for the Long Island county to sue protesters on behalf of officers and calls for fines of up to $25,000 for anyone who harasses, menaces or injures an officer.
Agency: Trump is due $1M refund on building
An Illinois tax agency has ruled that former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on the 2011 tax bill for his downtown Chicago skyscraper, but local officials are trying to block the refund.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at issue is the Cook County Board of Review’s estimation of the value of the Trump International Hotel & Tower’s rooms and retail space.
In June, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to reduce the assessment on the building’s commercial property. The vote means that Trump is owed $1.03 million, money that would come out of the property taxes due the city of Chicago, the Chicago Public Schools and several other government agencies.
The Cook County state’s attorney has filed a lawsuit with the Illinois Appellate Court in the hopes of blocking the refund.
