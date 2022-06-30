Ecuador: Agreement ends 18 days of strikes

Ecuador’s government and the country’s main Indigenous group reached an agreement Thursday to end 18 days of often-violent strikes that had virtually paralyzed the country.

The deal, which includes a decrease in the price of fuel and other concessions, was signed by Government Minister Francisco Jiménez, Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza and the head of the Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Luis Cabrera, who acted as mediator.

The agreement sets out that gasoline prices will decrease 15 cents to $2.40 per gallon, and diesel prices will also decline the same amount, from $1.90 per gallon to $1.75.

The government now has 90 days to deliver solutions to the demands of the Indigenous group.

Woman fatally shot while pushing stroller

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while pushing her infant daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side in New York, police said.

The woman was near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 95th Street around 8:30 p.m. when she was shot, police said in a statement. She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The 3-month-old baby was not hurt, police said, but was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police identified the woman as Azsia Johnson, of Staten Island.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Poulter’s Olympic medal found in trash

An Anaheim business owner has found the stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to volleyball player Jordyn Poulter, authorities said.

Poulter, the starting setter for the U.S. Women’s Olympic Volleyball Team in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, reported the medal stolen from her unlocked rental vehicle parked in her garage May 25, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

On Monday, Maria Carrillo was walking her two dogs outside her office around 11 a.m. and was picking up a McDonald’s bag off the ground when she noticed a discarded plastic trash bag that felt unusually heavy. After looking in the bag, she found and opened a black package and saw a medal inside.

She said she saw Poulter on the news thanking her for finding the medal, saying she hopes she gets the chance to meet Carrillo after she returns home from a trip.

4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

Four migrants died Thursday, and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Encinal, Tex., that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the interstate, said Lt. Chris Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition along with two others who were also injured, Olivarez said. He said it was the second deadly smuggling attempt in 24 hours in South Texas after two migrants died in a car that was being pursued by authorities near the border city of La Joya.