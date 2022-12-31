NKorea’s Kim orders ‘exponential’ expansion of nuke arsenal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to “exponentially” increase the production of his country’s nuclear warheads. State media reported Sunday that Kim called for drastically boosting the country’s military power as the U.S. and allies apply more military pressure on North Korea.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim also ordered the manufacturing of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with a swift, retaliatory attack capability. He also reportedly said North Korea will launch its first military spy satellite in the near future.

Experts say Kim’s push to produce more nuclear and other weapons signals his intention to continue a run of weapons tests and ultimately solidify his future negotiating power and win greater outside concessions.

Taliban: Kabul checkpoint bomb blast kills, wounds several

A spokesman for the Taliban-led government says a bombing at a military airport checkpoint in the Afghan capital, Kabul, has killed and wounded several people.

It is the first deadly blast of 2023. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said the Sunday morning blast left several people dead and wounded. He gave no exact casualty figures or further information about the attack.

Santos should consider resigning, veteran GOP lawmaker says

Even as the House GOP leadership keeps silent, a veteran Republican lawmaker says George Santos should consider resigning after the congressman-elect from New York admitted to lying about his heritage, education and professional career.

Longtime Texas Rep. Kevin Brady told “Fox News Sunday” that Santos would have “to take some huge steps” to regain trust and respect in his district. Santos is set to be sworn in Tuesday in the new Congress.

Brady says Santos’ repeated lies are “troubling in so many ways” but that ultimately it will be up to Santos and voters in his district as to whether he steps down.

Stampede during New Year’s event in Uganda kills at least 9

Police say a stampede during New Year’s celebrations at a popular mall in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, left at least nine people dead, including children. The stampede happened at the Freedom City Mall in Namasuba suburb as revelers rushed to watch fireworks.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said that “an event emcee encouraged attendees to go outside and watch a fireworks display.” The Katwe Territorial Police said in a statement they are “investigating an incident of rash [behavior] and neglect.” No information was immediately available on other injured people.