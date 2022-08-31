WHO: New COVID cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported globally continued to fall nearly everywhere in the world in what the World Health Organization described as a “welcome decline” at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The U.N. health agency said there were 4.5 million new COVID-19 cases reported last week, a 16% drop from the previous week. Deaths were also down by 13%. WHO said COVID infections dropped everywhere in the world while deaths decreased everywhere except for Southeast Asia, where they climbed by 15% and in the Western Pacific, where they rose by 3%.

Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of Artemis moon rocket

NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new Artemis moon rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first countdown Monday.

Managers said Tuesday they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue. A bad sensor also could be to blame for this week’s scrapped launch, they noted.

The 322-foot rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center .

Reported sexual assaults across U.S. military increase by 13%

Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military jumped by 13% last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy as bases began to move out of the pandemic , The Associated Press has learned.

Mirroring the increase in those reports is the disclosure that close to 36,000 service members said in a confidential survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact — a dramatic increase from a similar 2018 survey, U.S. military officials said.

U.N. weather agency predicts very rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in 2022

The U.N. weather agency is predicting that the phenomenon known as La Nina is poised to last through the end of this year, a mysterious “triple dip” — the first this century — caused by three straight years of its effect on climate patterns like drought and flooding

The World Meteorological Organization on Wednesday said La Nina conditions, which involve a large-scale cooling of ocean surface temperatures, have strengthened in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific with an increase in trade winds in recent weeks.

Saudi Arabia opens probe over forces filmed beating women

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it opened an investigation after videos purportedly showed security forces beating women at an orphanage .

In the footage from an orphanage in the city of Khamis Mushait, security officials hold down women in black abayas while uniformed security forces repeatedly lash them with leather belts and wooden sticks. One man could be seen dragging a woman by her hair across the orphanage lawn as she screamed.