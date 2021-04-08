Gaetz associate may be implicated in case
ORLANDO, Fla. — An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is working toward a plea deal with federal prosecutors investigating a sex-trafficking operation, potentially escalating the legal and political jeopardy facing the congressman.
The revelation that a political ally of Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, is seeking to strike a plea deal with investigators came during a hearing Thursday at federal court in Orlando.
It’s a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.
“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Fritz Scheller, a lawyer for Greenberg, said after the hearing.
Tensions rise again in eastern Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the area of conflict in eastern Ukraine amid an escalation of tensions that has raised fears of a resumption of large-scale hostilities.
In Moscow, a senior Kremlin official sternly warned Ukraine against using force to reclaim control of the rebel east, saying that this might force Russia to step in to protect civilians there.
The conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine erupted shortly after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. More than 14,000 people have died in the fighting.
Officials in Ukraine and the West have raised concerns about increasingly frequent cease-fire violations in the country’s industrial heartland, known as Donbas. They also expressed worries about Russian troops’ buildup along the border with Ukraine.
Fight the new law, Ga. state legislator urges
ATLANTA — A Georgia state lawmaker who was arrested at the state Capitol after the governor signed a sweeping new election law urged people on Thursday to continue fighting that law.
Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, was arrested March 25 after knocking on the door of the governor’s office as he made livestreamed comments in support of the controversial new election law he’d just signed. She has turned her action that day into a rallying cry.
“Today, I vow to you that I will keep knocking and I ask you, Georgia, to keep knocking. America, keep knocking. All of the marginalized people, keep knocking,” Cannon said during a news conference.
The remarks came a day after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced she wouldn’t pursue charges against Cannon.
