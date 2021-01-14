Biden taps Jaime Harrison of S.C. to serve as Democratic chairman
WILMINGTON, Del. — Jaime Harrison — a longtime Democratic Party official and fundraising powerhouse who failed in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham — is President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to lead the national party, according to multiple party officials.
Harrison is expected to be elected without any significant opposition when the Democratic National Committee convenes next Thursday in a virtual session, a day after Biden is inaugurated. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision hasn’t been announced.
The 44-year-old comes to the job with strong support from state party chairs across the country and from House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, a close Biden ally and the highest-ranking Black member of Congress.
Joanne Rogers, widow of TV’s famed Mister Rogers, dies at 92
Joanne Rogers, an accomplished concert pianist who celebrated and protected the legacy of her husband, the beloved children’s TV host Mister Rogers, has died in Pittsburgh. She was 92.
Rogers died Thursday, according to the Fred Rogers Center. No cause of death was given.
Joanne and Fred Rogers were married for more than 50 years, spanning the launch and end of the low-key, low-tech “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” His pull as America’s favorite neighbor never seemed to wane before his death in 2003. After his death, Joanne Rogers helped develop the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media at St. Vincent College in his hometown of Latrobe, Pa.
Man gets life prison sentence for killing on U. of Maryland campus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A white man who stabbed a Black college student to death at a bus stop on the University of Maryland’s flagship College Park campus was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for what prosecutors claimed was a racially motivated hate crime.
Sean Urbanski, 25, apologized to the parents of 23-year-old Richard Collins III for the “horrible pain” he caused them and said he wishes he could “go back and change what happened” on the night in May 2017 when he killed the newly commissioned Army lieutenant.
Prosecutors had sought the maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, but Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and defense attorney William Brennan said after the hearing that Urbanski will be eligible for parole under the judge’s sentence.
Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Hill Jr. dismissed a hate crime charge against Urbanski before a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in December 2019. But he noted Thursday that he made that ruling before the hate crime law was changed.
RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after two years on red planet
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA declared the Mars digger dead Thursday after failing to burrow deep into the red planet to take its temperature.
Scientists in Germany spent two years trying to get their heat probe, dubbed the mole, to drill into the Martian crust. But the 16-inch-long device that is part of NASA’s InSight lander couldn’t gain enough friction in the red dirt. It was supposed to dig 16 feet into Mars, but only drilled down a couple of feet.
Following one last unsuccessful attempt to hammer itself down over the weekend with 500 strokes, the team called it quits.
“We’ve given it everything we’ve got, but Mars and our heroic mole remain incompatible,” said the German Space Agency’s Tilman Spohn, the lead scientist for the experiment. Astronauts one day may need to dig into Mars, according to NASA, in search of frozen water for drinking, or signs of past life.
