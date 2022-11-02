Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole Wednesday after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman.

Cruz, shackled and in a red jail jumpsuit, watched Judge Elizabeth Scherer but showed no emotion as she sentenced him to 17 consecutive life terms for the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale, Fla, and an additional 17 terms for the attempted murders of those he wounded.

Scherer had no other choice; the jury in Cruz’s three-month penalty trial voted 9-3 on Oct. 13 to sentence him to death, but Florida law requires unanimity for that sentence to be imposed.

Trump lawyers fighting election results saw Justice Thomas as key

Lawyers who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election regarded an appeal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to their chances of success, according to emails provided to congressional investigators and made public Wednesday.

The email exchange from December 31, 2020, shows the lawyers discussing ways to delay the certification of results in Georgia, a closely contested state won by Democrat Joe Biden. One lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, suggested that an appeal to Thomas, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia, could “end up being the key here.”

Italy’s right-wing government slammed for anti-rave decree

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended her government against criticism that a decree banning rave parties could be used to clamp down on sit-ins and other forms of protest while a march by thousands of fascist sympathizers to the crypt of the country’s slain fascist dictator went unchallenged.

The decree on illegal raves was among the first actions of Meloni’s far-right-led government.

Critics noted that no action was taken against the weekend march by several thousand admirers of the late Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, wearing fascist symbols and singing colonia-era hymns, while the government in Rome took extraordinary action to break up a rave in the north.

China panda experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact

Taiwan has welcomed a pair of experts from China to help with an ailing panda in a rare opportunity for contact between the sides.

The two experts arrived Tuesday after Taipei Zoo’s Tuan Tuan, suspected to have a malignant brain tumor, took a turn for the worse. The giant panda and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949.

Ties have deteriorated since then, with Beijing cutting off contacts in 2016 following the election of independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen.