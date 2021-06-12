Nicaraguan president rounds up more rivals

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrested five opposition leaders Sunday during the biggest one-day roundup so far, in what appears to be widespread detentions of anyone who might challenge his rule.

The actions over the weekend suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential opposition candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition. Sunday’s arrests bring to 12 the number of opponents detained since June 2.

“It’s not just potential candidates anymore. It’s political leaders,” former general and Sandinista dissident Hugo Torres said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press before he himself was arrested. “This is not a transition to dictatorship; it is a dictatorship in every way.”

Suit from sanctioned health workers rejected

HOUSTON — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.