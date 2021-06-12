Nicaraguan president rounds up more rivals
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrested five opposition leaders Sunday during the biggest one-day roundup so far, in what appears to be widespread detentions of anyone who might challenge his rule.
The actions over the weekend suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential opposition candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition. Sunday’s arrests bring to 12 the number of opponents detained since June 2.
“It’s not just potential candidates anymore. It’s political leaders,” former general and Sandinista dissident Hugo Torres said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press before he himself was arrested. “This is not a transition to dictatorship; it is a dictatorship in every way.”
Suit from sanctioned health workers rejected
HOUSTON — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. Of them, 117 sued, seeking to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination.
In a scathing ruling issued Saturday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes of Houston deemed lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges’ contention that the vaccines are “experimental and dangerous” to be false and otherwise irrelevant. He also found that her likening the vaccination requirement to the Nazis’ forced medical experimentation on concentration camp captives during the Holocaust to be “reprehensible.”
Hughes also ruled that making vaccinations a condition of employment was not coercion, as Bridges contended.
South Africa will toss badly needed vaccines
South Africa will dispose of 2 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses following a U.S. ruling that ingredients may have been contaminated during production in Baltimore, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The news marks a major setback in the country’s vaccine rollout just as a third wave of infections is gathering pace. However, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, Africa largest drugmaker, is set to begin the production of new J&J vaccines by midweek, Ramaphosa said Sunday after he participated in the G-7 summit in England.
South Africa is heavily reliant on the J&J vaccine to meet a target of inoculating two-thirds of its 60 million people this year, having ordered more than 31 million of the single-dose shot.
Spanish conservatives rail against pardon idea
MADRID — Thousands of people called Sunday for the Spanish government to resign over its plan to pardon up to a dozen separatist leaders who were convicted for their roles in a 2017 attempt to carve out an independent Catalan state, the boldest secession push in recent Spanish history.
The demonstration in Madrid was the largest to date against the left-wing coalition government led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. It was organized by a civil society group in defense of Spain’s unity and held at a central square that has become a symbol for far-right political rallies.
