Ex-Georgian president ends hunger strike
Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is reportedly in poor health, said Friday that he would end a 50-day hunger strike after authorities agreed to transfer him to a military hospital, amid criticism of “democratic backsliding” in the country and a public intervention by the State Department.
Saakashvili, who had been convicted in absentia for abuse of power while he was head of state, will be transferred to a facility outside Tbilisi, his lawyer said in a statement. His representative also called for the former leader’s health to be constantly monitored and supervised by medical professionals.
The 53-year-old Saakashvili, a pro-American leader who was educated in the United States, served as president from 2004 to 2013. He went into exile after giving up power but returned last month ahead of local elections and was arrested. He had previously been sentenced to nine years in prison on various charges.
Earlier this month, Georgia’s rights ombudsman said that Saakashvili had been abused by fellow inmates and was not given proper medical care, according to Reuters.
At least 17 people dead in India rains
HYDERABAD, India — At least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after days of heavy rains, authorities said Saturday.
The state has been hit by intense torrents since Thursday, sparking massive floods in at least five districts.
The death toll rose to 17 late Friday night after three people were killed when a building collapsed, police said. Ten people trapped under the debris were rescued but two are still missing.
Earlier on Friday, at least a dozen people died as heavy floods washed away the bus they were on. Search and rescue efforts for missing passengers continued on Saturday.
Deaths from various districts have been reported over the past few days, with officials warning that the numbers could rise as rescue operations carry on. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have been deployed to worst-hit and vulnerable districts, and local authorities have rescued and evacuated hundreds of families to shelter homes.
More bodies recovered after Canada mudslide
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The British Columbia Coroners Service has confirmed the discovery of three more bodies near the village of Pemberton, bringing to four the number of people who died in a landslide caused by heavy rains that swept vehicles off the road.
The search continues for a fifth body, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement Saturday.
The mudslide occurred Monday when a wave of rock and debris covered a section of the highway between Lillooet and Pemberton.
The body of a woman was recovered Monday.
Lapointe said another body was recovered Wednesday and two additional bodies were found on Thursday.
The British Columbia government announced Friday it is limiting the amount of fuel people can purchase at gas stations in some parts of the province and is restricting nonessential travel as highways begin to reopen following the storms.
— From wire reports