Ex-Georgian president ends hunger strike

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is reportedly in poor health, said Friday that he would end a 50-day hunger strike after authorities agreed to transfer him to a military hospital, amid criticism of “democratic backsliding” in the country and a public intervention by the State Department.

Saakashvili, who had been convicted in absentia for abuse of power while he was head of state, will be transferred to a facility outside Tbilisi, his lawyer said in a statement. His representative also called for the former leader’s health to be constantly monitored and supervised by medical professionals.

The 53-year-old Saakashvili, a pro-American leader who was educated in the United States, served as president from 2004 to 2013. He went into exile after giving up power but returned last month ahead of local elections and was arrested. He had previously been sentenced to nine years in prison on various charges.

Earlier this month, Georgia’s rights ombudsman said that Saakashvili had been abused by fellow inmates and was not given proper medical care, according to Reuters.

