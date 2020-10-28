Wildfires still raging in Southern Calif.
LOS ANGELES — Two wind-driven fires that forced nearly 100,000 people to evacuate in Orange County continued to burn Wednesday, raining smoke and ash on many parts of Southern California.
The fierce Santa Ana winds that drove the blazes eased Tuesday, and firefighters were starting to gain the upper hand after two days of pitched battle defending subdivisions from Yorba Linda to Lake Forest.
Together, the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires have consumed more than 27,000 acres, but destruction to property has been relatively light. Officials initially said 10 homes were damaged in the Yorba Linda area but later downgraded that number to eight. Some of the massive evacuations in Irvine have been lifted.
Protests spreading after ruling in Poland
WARSAW, Poland — People across Poland stayed off their jobs and huge crowds poured onto the streets for a seventh straight day of protests Wednesday, enraged over a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of fetal abnormalities.
Huge numbers of people, gathering in defiance of pandemic restrictions, vented their frustration about the abortion ruling and more broadly at perceived restrictions on their freedoms under the right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice.
With military police ordered to monitor the crowds, protesters demanded the government’s resignation.
Protests against last week’s court ruling also spread to other countries. People gathered at the Polish embassies in Sweden, Portugal and Italy in solidarity with Polish women.
Girl, school bus driver killed in E. Tenn. crash
DECATUR, Tenn. — A school bus driver was killed along with a 7-year-old girl after a utility vehicle swerved into their lane. The bus, carrying 22 children, slammed head-on into the vehicle’s side, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
Five children were airlifted to a regional hospital and two were taken by ambulance after Tuesday’s crash on state Route 58 in Meigs County in East Tennessee, Lt. Bill Miller said.
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then overcorrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus. The bus driver had no opportunity to stop, the highway patrol said.
Algerian president seeks care abroad
ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was transferred to Germany for specialist medical treatment Wednesday, a day after his country’s presidency announced he had been hospitalized but not revealed why.
Several senior officials in the 75-year-old president’s entourage developed COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday, and the president was placed in what the government called “voluntary preventive confinement.” It was not clear if Tebboune’s current hospitalization was connected.
The transfer to Germany was made at the request of the presidency staff, according to a news release from the presidency broadcast on national TV on Wednesday.
— From wire reports