N.Y. Rep.-elect Santos silent amid questions about phony resume

A New York Republican who won a seat in the U.S. House in November is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence he fabricated his life story.

During his campaign, George Santos boasted impressive academic and professional credentials. Yet the college where Santos said he earned his degree was unable to find records showing he attended. Several companies where Santos said he worked said they had no employment record of him .

An attorney for Santos didn’t answer any questions but said he was being targeted by people threatened by his politics.

WHO “very concerned” about reports of severe COVID in China

The head of the World Health Organization said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy.

The U.N. agency said it is seeking more detailed information from China about the numbers of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and in intensive care units. It warned China’s lagging vaccination rate could mean large numbers of vulnerable people are sickened by the omicron variant, the most infectious version yet seen of COVID.

WHO said there were too many uncertainties about the coronavirus to conclude the pandemic was over.

U.S. House honors Emmett Till, mother with congressional medal

The House has unanimously passed a bill posthumously awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

The bill is meant to honor Till and his mother with the highest civilian honor that Congress awards. The medal will be given to the National Museum of African American History where it will be displayed near the casket Till was buried in.

Till was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955 after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman at a grocery store in rural Mississippi, a violation of the South’s racist societal codes at the time.

Dead man found in wheel of jet flown from Gambia to England

Gambian authorities say that a dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain.

Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia’s government spokesman, said in a statement that the unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that traveled from Gambia’s capital of Banjul to London’s Gatwick airport. He said the flight was on Dec. 5 and Gambia’s government received information about the incident this week from England’s Sussex Metropolitan Police.

Gambia’s government said the deceased black male was found within the wheel bay of the aircraft without identification documents to establish his name, age nationality or travel itinerary.