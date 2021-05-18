In a tweet, Demings said she was “humbled at the encouraging messages” she’s seen on Tuesday and confirmed she’s “seriously considering a run for the Senate.”

First elected to Congress in 2016, the national profile for the 64-year-old Demings has rapidly expanded. She was an impeachment manager during the first trial against President Donald Trump and was considered a leading contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate. As the first female police chief in Orlando, she is particularly appealing to some Democrats for her experience as a Black woman with a background in law enforcement.

Her plans were first reported by Politico.

Barge crews trapped after cyclone in India

NEW DELHI — The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast.

The navy said it has rescued 177 of the 400 people on the two barges in the Arabia Sea. Three warships, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters joined the rescue operations and were scouring the sea, the navy said.