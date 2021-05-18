U.S. Space Force launches satellite
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A $1 billion missile-warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force rocketed toward orbit Tuesday.
It was the fifth in this series of space-based infrared system satellites. These advanced national security spacecraft are meant to replace the long-time Defense Support Program constellation of surveillance satellites.
United Launch Alliance sent the Atlas V rocket skyward from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. “Bird away,” ULA President Tory Bruno announced via Twitter.
The flight was delayed a day by a bad temperature sensor in ground equipment.
Lockheed Martin won a $1.86 billion contract for this satellite and the next one, due to launch next year. They’re intended for an orbit 22,300 miles high.
Fla. congresswoman to challenge Rubio
WASHINGTON — Florida Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio next year, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive race that could be among a handful that determine control of the Senate, according to two people with knowledge of the plans.
The move ends mounting speculation over the Orlando congresswoman’s political future. She had been considering a run for governor in Florida but may have faced a divisive primary against Rep. Charlie Crist, who has already joined that race. In focusing on the Senate instead, Demings could quickly become a front-runner among Democrats and tap into a national network of fundraisers to help finance what will likely be an expensive campaign.
In a tweet, Demings said she was “humbled at the encouraging messages” she’s seen on Tuesday and confirmed she’s “seriously considering a run for the Senate.”
First elected to Congress in 2016, the national profile for the 64-year-old Demings has rapidly expanded. She was an impeachment manager during the first trial against President Donald Trump and was considered a leading contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate. As the first female police chief in Orlando, she is particularly appealing to some Democrats for her experience as a Black woman with a background in law enforcement.
Her plans were first reported by Politico.
Barge crews trapped after cyclone in India
NEW DELHI — The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast.
The navy said it has rescued 177 of the 400 people on the two barges in the Arabia Sea. Three warships, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters joined the rescue operations and were scouring the sea, the navy said.
Both barges were working for Oil and Natural Gas Corp., the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India.