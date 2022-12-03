Biden: Walker doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be in Senate

President Joe Biden sought to boost Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign from afar on Friday, telling Democratic allies that his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, did not “deserve to be in the United States Senate.”

Biden called the race “critical” to Democratic hopes to protect their agenda in a divided Congress next year, where Republicans will hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

The Georgia runoff became necessary after neither Walker nor Warnock received 50% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election.

Russia reaps at least $1B worth of Ukrainian wheat

Ukraine has lost at least $1 billion of wheat that was harvested in areas controlled by Russia, according to research using satellite imagery from NASA’s food security and agriculture program.

The analysis gives an idea of what’s happening in occupied territories, where information is tightly controlled. It uses a machine-learning model detecting texture and color changes based on a time-series of satellite images to map where crops have been harvested or left unharvested.

Almost 6 million tons of wheat was collected from areas not under Ukrainian control, according to NASA.

El Salvador sends 10,000 police to seal off town

The government of El Salvador sent 10,000 soldiers and police to seal off a town on the outskirts of the nation’s capital Saturday to search for gang members.

The operation was one of the largest mobilizations yet in President Nayib Bukele’s nine-month-old crackdown on street gangs that long extorted money from businesses and ruled many neighborhoods of the capital, San Salvador.

More than 58,000 people have been jailed since a state of emergency was declared following a wave of homicides in late March.

Sweden extradites terror suspect to NATO’s Turkey

Turkish authorities on Saturday arrested and jailed in Istanbul a convicted member of an outlawed militant group who was extradited from Sweden where he had fled, Turkey’s state-run news agency said.

The move comes as the NATO member continues to hold up Sweden and Finland’s bids to join the military alliance, pressing for the two Nordic countries to extradite suspected terrorists to Turkey. The Turkish foreign minister said this week that some progress had been made but “concrete steps” were still needed to win Turkey’s approval.

Anadolu news agency identified the man as Mahmut Tat, who was convicted of membership in an armed terror organization in 2015 and sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Protests in South Korea in support of truckers

Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major clashes from the protests near the National Assembly in Seoul. The marchers, mostly members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, accused President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative government of labor oppression and ignoring what they described as the truckers’ harsh work conditions and financial struggles, worsened further by rising fuel costs.

The government on Tuesday issued an order for some 2,500 drivers of cement trucks to return to work, saying that their walkout is rattling the national economy.