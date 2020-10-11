Calif. fire investigators seize utility’s equipment
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Fire investigators looking into what caused a wildfire that killed four people in far Northern California have taken possession of equipment belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric, the utility has reported.
PG&E said in a filing Friday with the Public Utilities Commission that investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection seized some of its electrical equipment near where the Zogg fire started Sept. 27.
The fire erupted in Shasta County during high winds and quickly grew, killing four people in the community of Igo, population 600. It later spread to neighboring Tehama County. As of Friday, it had scorched 88 square miles and destroyed more than 200 buildings, about half of them homes. It was almost fully contained.
The utility said it does not have access to the evidence collected by Cal Fire, which has yet to determine a cause for the fire.
Lithuanians vote; leaders facing a tough challenge
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuanians voted Sunday in the first round of the parliamentary election in which the electorate will choose 141 national lawmakers, and the ruling four-party coalition is facing a stiff challenge from the opposition.
Results were expected by Monday, but the election commission said there might be delays in counting because of early voting and strict coronavirus measures.
Pre-election polls in the Baltic nation showed the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, which now leads the coalition government, marginally ahead of the opposition conservative Homeland Union-Christian Democrats, the Social Democrats, the populist Labor party and the center-right Liberal Movement.
Suspect is held in shooting death at protest in Denver
DENVER — Police identified on Sunday a 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests.
Matthew Dolloff, a private security guard working for local television station KUSA, was being held for investigation of first-degree murder in connection with Saturday afternoon’s shooting, Denver police said in a social media post.
A decision on any charges will be up to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, police said. A spokesperson for District Attorney Beth McCann said Sunday that the arrest affidavit in the case remained sealed and referred further questions to the police.
The shooting took place shortly before 3:50 p.m. Saturday in Civic Center Park after a man participating in what was billed a “patriot rally” sprayed Mace at another man, the Denver Post reported. That man then shot the other individual with a handgun near the courtyard outside the Denver Art Museum, according to a Post journalist who witnessed the incident.
South Koreans wary after display of foe’s weaponry
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to commit to its past disarmament pledges while expressing concerns over the North’s unveiling of a suspected new long-range missile during a military parade.
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a separate statement urging North Korea to return to talks to produce progress in its past commitment to achieving denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
After an emergency National Security Council meeting, council members in South Korea said they’ll continue to analyze the strategic significance of the North Korean weapons systems disclosed Saturday and review South Korea’s defense capabilities.
Ties between the Koreas remain strained amid the deadlocked nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.
— From wire reports