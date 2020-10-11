Results were expected by Monday, but the election commission said there might be delays in counting because of early voting and strict coronavirus measures.

Pre-election polls in the Baltic nation showed the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, which now leads the coalition government, marginally ahead of the opposition conservative Homeland Union-Christian Democrats, the Social Democrats, the populist Labor party and the center-right Liberal Movement.

Suspect is held in shooting death at protest in Denver

DENVER — Police identified on Sunday a 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests.

Matthew Dolloff, a private security guard working for local television station KUSA, was being held for investigation of first-degree murder in connection with Saturday afternoon’s shooting, Denver police said in a social media post.

A decision on any charges will be up to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, police said. A spokesperson for District Attorney Beth McCann said Sunday that the arrest affidavit in the case remained sealed and referred further questions to the police.