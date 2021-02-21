Barcelona sees another night of violent protest
BARCELONA, Spain — Protests in support of a jailed rapper turned violent for a sixth consecutive night in Barcelona on Sunday with fighting between police and groups of mostly angry youths in the center of the city.
Like previous days, Sunday began with a peaceful protest in Barcelona, where graffiti artists painted a mural critical of King Felipe VI and his father, former King Juan Carlos, to show what they called solidarity with rapper Pablo Hasél.
But as night fell, the tension increased as protesters mostly dressed in dark clothes marched through the city center to the National Police headquarters. After half an hour of being pelted by rocks, bottles, trash and firecrackers, Catalan police moved in, supported by vans, to clear the street in from the station.
Hutchison says he’d not back Trump in ’24
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he would not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party.
“No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson, a Republican, said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether he would ever support Trump again. “He’s going to have a voice, as former presidents do. But there’s many voices in the party.”
Trump “should not define our future. We have got to define it for ourself,” he added.
Libyan interior chief survives brazen attack
CAIRO — The interior minister of Libya’s U.N.-backed government survived an ambush by gunmen on his motorcade on Sunday, a brazen attack highlighting the towering challenges that remain for the newly appointed government that is trying to unite the country before elections late this year.
Armed men opened fire at Fathi Bashagha’s motorcade on a highway in Tripoli, wounding at least one of his guards, said Amin al-Hashmi, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry. He said the minister survived the attack and his guards chased the assailants, killing one and detaining two others.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Bashagha was returning to his residence in the Janzour neighborhood when armed men in an armored vehicle opened fire on his convoy.
Israel deals with huge Mediterranean oil spill
JERUSALEM — Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country’s worst ecological disasters.
Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel’s coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster.
Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority has called the spill “one of the most serious ecological disasters” in the country’s history. In 2014, a crude oil spill in the Arava Desert caused extensive damage to one of the country’s delicate ecosystems.
— From wire reports