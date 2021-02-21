Barcelona sees another night of violent protest

BARCELONA, Spain — Protests in support of a jailed rapper turned violent for a sixth consecutive night in Barcelona on Sunday with fighting between police and groups of mostly angry youths in the center of the city.

Like previous days, Sunday began with a peaceful protest in Barcelona, where graffiti artists painted a mural critical of King Felipe VI and his father, former King Juan Carlos, to show what they called solidarity with rapper Pablo Hasél.

But as night fell, the tension increased as protesters mostly dressed in dark clothes marched through the city center to the National Police headquarters. After half an hour of being pelted by rocks, bottles, trash and firecrackers, Catalan police moved in, supported by vans, to clear the street in from the station.

Hutchison says he’d not back Trump in ’24

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he would not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party.