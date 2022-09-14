Rubio cosponsors bill by Graham for national 15-week abortion ban

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is co-sponsoring a bill that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks, an aide confirmed Wednesday, throwing support behind a measure that both aligns with his longstanding desire to restrict access to abortion and risks complicating his reelection bid less than two months before Election Day.

The bill, unveiled this week by GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, would allow for exceptions after 15 weeks in cases of rape or incest or if the life of the mother is in danger. It is the first attempt to reduce abortion rights federally since the Supreme Court in June revoked the right to abortion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

U.S. seeks to sidestep the Taliban with $3.5 billion Afghan aid plan

The U.S. will put $3.5 billion in Afghanistan’s central bank reserves under the control of a Swiss-based oversight board to pay for financial services in the country while ensuring the Taliban regime doesn’t get access to the money, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The funds, which the U.S. froze after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year, will be held at the Bank for International Settlements and distributed with the consent of a four-member board — one from the U.S., one from Switzerland and two Afghans not associated with the Taliban.

The funding will support Afghanistan’s macroeconomic and financial stability, two senior Treasury officials said on condition of anonymity.

Study: 1-in-5 U.S. adults have bet money on sports in the past year

Nearly one in five U.S. adults bet money on sports over the past year, according to a survey released Wednesday. The report from the Pew Research Center shows that 19% of adults surveyed said they had wagered on sports.

The most common way they did so was by placing bets with friends or family, such as a private betting pool, fantasy league or a casual bet; 15% of respondents said they bet in this manner. Only 8% said they had made sports bets in person at a casino, racetrack or kiosk, and 6% reported having done so online.

More male respondents than female — 24% versus 15% — said they had bet on sports in some form in the past year. And of respondents under 50 years of age, 22% had bet on sports compared to 17% over 50.

MyPillow CEO says FBI seized his phone at Hardee’s drive-through

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump and his discredited theories about the 2020 election, said the FBI seized his mobile phone Tuesday while he was pulled over at a Hardee’s drive-through in Mankato, Minn.

“I said to my buddy, I said, ‘That’s either a bad guy or it’s FBI,’” he recounted on his podcast, “The Lindell Report.” After he was approached, Lindell said, officers told him they had “some bad news” and presented him with a search warrant for his phone.