Kathe Sackler, David Sackler’s cousin, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that she knows “the loss of any family member or loved one is terribly painful and nothing is more tragic than the loss of a child.”

Video said to show kidnapped boy

KANKARA, Nigeria — Boko Haram jihadis have released a video purportedly showing some of the more than 300 schoolboys abducted last week from a boarding school in Kankara.

In the more than six-minute-long video seen by Associated Press journalists, the students’ captors tell one boy to repeat the kidnappers’ demands that the government call off its search for them.

A voice can be heard telling the boy what to say from behind the camera. The boy says that they were kidnapped by a gang directed by Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau. He said some of those kidnapped had been killed.

Brexit talks still coming up short

BRUSSELS — The U.K. and the European Union provided sober updates Thursday on the state of post-Brexit trade discussions, with only two weeks to go before a potentially chaotic split.

While Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive commission, noted “substantial progress on many issues,” she voiced concerns about the discussions taking place on fishing rights. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also warned that a no-deal outcome seemed “very likely.”