Defense bill’s fate still up in air
WASHINGTON — A Senate vote on overriding President Donald Trump’s expected veto of a massive defense bill may prove to be a final test of the Republican party’s loyalty to the commander in chief.
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said Thursday he expects his chamber would return to hold a vote if the House overrides the president on the annual defense authorization bill. Both the House and Senate passed it by vetoproof majorities, though at least some GOP members plan to change their vote if it comes to what would be the first override of Trump’s waning term.
Trump has repeatedly said he’d veto the $740.5 billion bill, raising complaints including a demand to include an unrelated provision stripping legal protections from social media companies over user-generated content. He tweeted his latest threat Thursday morning.
Sacklers testify, do not apologize
Two owners of the company that makes OxyContin acknowledged to Congress on Thursday that the powerful prescription painkiller played a role in the opioid epidemic but they stopped short of apologizing or admitting wrongdoing.
“I want to express my family’s deep sadness about the opioid crisis,” David Sackler, whose family owns Purdue Pharma, said at a rare appearance in a public forum. “OxyContin is a medicine that Purdue intended to help people, and it has helped, and continues to help, millions of Americans.”
Kathe Sackler, David Sackler’s cousin, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that she knows “the loss of any family member or loved one is terribly painful and nothing is more tragic than the loss of a child.”
Video said to show kidnapped boy
KANKARA, Nigeria — Boko Haram jihadis have released a video purportedly showing some of the more than 300 schoolboys abducted last week from a boarding school in Kankara.
In the more than six-minute-long video seen by Associated Press journalists, the students’ captors tell one boy to repeat the kidnappers’ demands that the government call off its search for them.
A voice can be heard telling the boy what to say from behind the camera. The boy says that they were kidnapped by a gang directed by Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau. He said some of those kidnapped had been killed.
Brexit talks still coming up short
BRUSSELS — The U.K. and the European Union provided sober updates Thursday on the state of post-Brexit trade discussions, with only two weeks to go before a potentially chaotic split.
While Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive commission, noted “substantial progress on many issues,” she voiced concerns about the discussions taking place on fishing rights. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also warned that a no-deal outcome seemed “very likely.”
