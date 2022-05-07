Brooklyn shooting suspect indicted

NEW YORK — A federal grand jury has indicted a man suspected of shooting up a New York City subway train last month — an attack that wounded 10 people and rattled a city already experiencing a rise in violent crime.

The panel charged Frank James, 62, on Friday with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. The weapons count has a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

James was arrested on April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters as it approached a Brooklyn station. The shooting victims ranged in age from 16 to 60; all were expected to survive.

A motive for the attack is unclear. In numerous rants he posted on YouTube, James, who is Black, made bigoted remarks about people of various backgrounds, railed against New York Mayor Eric Adams and complained about mental health care he received in the city years ago.

Judge rejects Trump Twitter ban lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — A San Francisco judge tossed out former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit challenging his permanent ban from Twitter.

U.S. District Judge James Donato said Friday that Trump failed to show Twitter violated his First Amendment right to free speech. Free speech rights don’t apply to private companies and Trump failed to show Twitter was working as a state actor on behalf of Democrats, the judge wrote.

Trump sued Twitter, Facebook and Google’s YouTube in July 2021, claiming they illegally censored him.

The platforms suspended Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, in which his followers violently stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win. The companies cited concerns he would incite further violence.

Judge won’t halt Arizona execution

PHOENIX — A federal judge on Saturday refused to halt an Arizona execution planned for Wednesday after the state provided attorneys for convicted killer Clarence Dixon with documents outlining testing done on the drug it will use, but an additional flurry of last-minute court action could still lead to a delay.

That court action is almost certain to include Dixon’s contention that the test results released late Friday showed that the sedative to be used has exceeded its expiration date. Arizona’s lawyers contend it will not expire until August.

Dixon’s attorneys also plan to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court a state judge’s Tuesday ruling that while Dixon suffers from schizophrenia, he understands what is about to occur and is therefore competent to be executed. If the state high court refuses to overturn that, they plan to turn to federal court on that issue.