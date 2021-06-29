The plea is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

Katy O’Donnell, an attorney for Ramos, said jurors also will hear from mental health experts who have evaluated Ramos and determined he is mentally ill, and doctors who will testify that Ramos is autistic. He also has obsessive compulsive disorder, delusional disorder and narcissistic personality disorder, she said.

Online message leads to break in rape case

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday filed an arrest warrant in a 2013 campus attack at Gettysburg College, nearly eight years after the woman went to police and a year after she received an online message that said, “So I raped you.”

Police say they are looking for 28-year-old Ian Cleary of Saratoga, Calif., but had not yet located him. The affidavit filed with the warrant accuses Cleary of stalking 18-year-old Shannon Keeler at a party in December 2013, following her home to her dorm and then sexually assaulting her.

As he apologized and fled, Keeler texted friends on campus “OMG please Help me,” according to the warrant.