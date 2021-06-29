GOP won’t comment on Jan. 6 committee
House Republican leaders won’t say whether they will support — or even participate in — a proposed select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican, demurred Tuesday when asked if Republicans would sit on the panel, telling reporters at a news conference that “I can’t answer that question.” Asked whether any Republicans will vote for the resolution to create the committee, he said “we’ll see how the vote goes.” That vote is expected Wednesday.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy also declined to answer questions about Republicans’ role on the panel, saying only that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has never talked to me about it.”
The Republican reticence comes as McCarthy is facing pressure to take the investigation seriously from police officers who responded to the attack, Democrats and even some of his fellow Republicans. The resolution introduced by Pelosi on Monday would have eight members on the committee appointed by Pelosi and five appointed “after consultation” with McCarthy.
Gunman in Md. paper attack called insane
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper on June 28, 2018, was delusional and believed the state’s judicial system was conspiring with the Capital Gazette to persecute him and ruin his life, his attorney told a jury Tuesday, trying to make the case that Jarrod Ramos, 41, is not criminally responsible for the crimes due to mental illness.
The plea is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.
Katy O’Donnell, an attorney for Ramos, said jurors also will hear from mental health experts who have evaluated Ramos and determined he is mentally ill, and doctors who will testify that Ramos is autistic. He also has obsessive compulsive disorder, delusional disorder and narcissistic personality disorder, she said.
Online message leads to break in rape case
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday filed an arrest warrant in a 2013 campus attack at Gettysburg College, nearly eight years after the woman went to police and a year after she received an online message that said, “So I raped you.”
Police say they are looking for 28-year-old Ian Cleary of Saratoga, Calif., but had not yet located him. The affidavit filed with the warrant accuses Cleary of stalking 18-year-old Shannon Keeler at a party in December 2013, following her home to her dorm and then sexually assaulting her.
As he apologized and fled, Keeler texted friends on campus “OMG please Help me,” according to the warrant.
Keeler went to police hours after the encounter and had a rape kit done at a local hospital, but graduated three years later without an arrest. Authorities at the time told her it was hard to prosecute cases when the victim had been drinking, she said. The rape kit was later lost.