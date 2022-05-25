Fla. passes Surfside condo safety bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida would require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall under a bill sent Wednesday to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by lawmakers, their legislation a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people.

The House unanimously passed the bill during a special session originally called to address skyrocketing property insurance rates. The condominium safety bill was added to the agenda Tuesday after an agreement was reached between the House and Senate.

Recertification would be required after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter. The Champlain Towers South was 40 years old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed last June.

At the time, Miami-Dade and Broward counties were the only two of the state’s 67 that had condominium recertification programs.

Bill would outlaw school spankings

BATON ROUGE, La. — Spanking a student in Louisiana schools would be forbidden unless school officials have written permission from the child’s parent, under legislation approved Wednesday by the state House.

The bill by Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, a Metairie Republican, had started out as a ban on corporal punishment in schools. As amended on the House floor, the bill would prohibit the spanking of a child in an elementary or secondary school unless the child’s parent or guardian has signed a consent form permitting corporal punishment.

The bill passed 70-28 and goes next to the Senate, where it will need to get through a committee hearing and a floor vote before the current session’s adjournment deadline on June 6.

Twitter to pay $150M privacy penalty

WASHINGTON — Twitter will pay a $150 million penalty and put in new safeguards to settle federal regulators’ allegations that the social platform failed to protect the privacy of users’ data over a six-year span.

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement with Twitter on Wednesday. The regulators allege Twitter violated a 2011 FTC order by deceiving users about how well it maintained and protected the privacy and security of their nonpublic contact information.

From May 2013 to September 2019, Twitter told users that it was collecting their phone numbers and email addresses for purposes of account security. But it failed to disclose that it also would use the information to enable companies to send targeted online ads to users on the platform, the government alleged.

The regulators also alleged, in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, that Twitter falsely claimed that it complied with U.S. privacy agreements with the European Union and Switzerland.