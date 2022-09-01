Ex-NYPD officer receives 10-year prison sentence for Jan. 6 attack

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

Thomas Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a self-defense argument. A jury rejected Webster’s claim that he was defending himself when he tackled Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun and grabbed his gas mask outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Webster, 56, to 10 years in prison plus three years of supervised release. He allowed Webster to report to prison at a date to be determined instead of immediately ordering him into custody.

Webster’s prison sentence is the longest so far among roughly 250 people who have been punished for their conduct during the Jan. 6 riot. The previous longest was shared by two other rioters, who were sentenced separately to seven years and three months in prison.

Russian top oil executive dies after falling from hospital window

The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company, Lukoil, which criticized Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, fell out of a hospital window and died, Russian news reports said Thursday.

The state news agency Tass cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying Ravil Maganov died by suicide while being treated at Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. The report said he had been admitted there for a heart attack and was taking antidepressants.

Lukoil was one of the few Russian companies to publicly censure Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, calling in March for the “immediate cessation of the armed conflict.”

Maganov is the latest in a series of Russian businessmen, particularly in the energy industry, who have died suddenly in unclear circumstances this year.

Gibraltar confirms small leakage of fuel from stranded cargo ship

A small amount of heavy fuel oil has leaked from a bulk carrier ship stranded since colliding Monday with another ship near the Bay of Gibraltar, authorities said Thursday. The Gibraltar Port’s captain said the leak is “fully under control.”

Authorities announced one person had been arrested Thursday in connection with the incident but gave no further information.

The Port Authority said a small amount of oil escaped the perimeter of a boom placed to contain any spill. A second barrier was to be deployed to prevent the spill spreading. An aerial photo of the stricken ship showed a small slick on the outside of the boom.

The oil is being collected by two vessels from Gibraltar Port Authority and Spanish Maritime Rescue. The environmental impact of the spill was not immediately clear. Divers sent to the ship have already sealed the source of the leak — two vents in the fuel tanks.