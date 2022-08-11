Police: Rebels storm India army camp in Kashmir; 6 killed

Four Indian soldiers and two suspected militants were killed Thursday after rebels stormed a military camp in disputed Kashmir, officials said.

At least two assailants armed with guns and grenades attacked the camp in the remote Darhal area of the southern Rajouri district early Thursday, said Mukesh Singh, a senior police officer.

The soldiers responded to the attack, triggering a gunbattle that lasted for at least three hours, Singh said.

A reinforcement of soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled the camp as the fighting raged inside, killing three soldiers and two attackers, officials said.

Three soldiers were injured, including one who died later, according to an Indian army statement.

Jury unable to reach a verdict in engineering firms’ Flint water trial

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Grand declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors said they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in a dispute over whether two engineering firms should bear some responsibility for Flint’s lead-contaminated water.

Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, were accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.

The eight-person jury met for roughly seven days after hearing evidence for months. The jury first signaled on July 28 that it couldn’t reach a verdict before taking a planned 11-day break. The group returned to work Tuesday.

“Further deliberations will only result in stress and anxiety with no unanimous decision without someone having to surrender their honest convictions, solely for the purpose of returning a verdict,” the jury said in a new note Thursday.

The trial centered on the engineering firms and the effects of lead on four children, not all Flint residents. But the result was being closely watched because there are other cases pending against Veolia and LAN.

Baltimore COVID vaccine factory forced to trash even more doses

About 135 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory will have to be destroyed due to quality problems, Congressional panel leaders said Thursday.

The announcement follows a report in May that detailed how more than 400 million vaccine doses made at an Emergent BioSolutions plant had to be trashed. The doses more recently slated for destruction were made between August 2021 and February, the House members said.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement Thursday that no doses produced at the site since the factory restarted have reached the market, and it was ending its agreement with Emergent.

The doses had been set aside after they were made. The panel said J&J told it that a batch of the shots failed inspection, which rendered all of them unusable.