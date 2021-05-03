Facebook ruling on Trump out this week
Former President Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook in a decision likely to stir up strong feelings no matter which way it goes.
The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its ruling Wednesday on a case concerning the former president.
Trump’s account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots. After years of treating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on Jan. 7, saying at the time he’d be suspended “at least” through the end of his presidency.
Though Trump posted often to Facebook — and his campaign was especially skillful at using the social network’s advertising tools to reach potential voters — his platform of choice was always Twitter. But Twitter banned him permanently, without an oversight board t o kick the final decision to.
Girl rescued from Md. bay after crash
OCEAN CITY, Md. — A witness to a five-vehicle crash on a Maryland bridge jumped into a bay and rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been ejected into the water while still in her car seat, according to authorities.
The girl was thrown from a pickup truck on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City on Sunday and landed in Assawoman Bay, the Town of Ocean City said in a statement on Monday. The girl was flown to a Baltimore hospital, where Ocean City police spokeswoman Ashley Miller said she was in good condition. Another seven people were treated at hospitals and released.
Authorities called to the scene discovered one car hanging off the side of the bridge and they believe there may have been multiple crashes. Officials said the witness who rescued the girl has asked to remain anonymous.
Chauvin juror went to protest even
MINNEAPOLIS — One of the jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd on Monday defended his participation in a protest last summer in Washington, D.C., following online speculation about his motives for serving on the jury and whether it might be grounds for appeal.
A photo, posted on social media, shows Brandon Mitchell, who is Black, attending the Aug. 28 event to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech during the 1963 March on Washington. Floyd’s brother and sister, Philonise and Bridgett Floyd, and relatives of others who have been shot by police addressed the crowd.
That photo recently recirculated online, the Star Tribune reported.
It shows Mitchell standing with two cousins and wearing a T-shirt with a picture of King and the words, “GET YOUR KNEE OFF OUR NECKS” and “BLM,” for Black Lives Matter. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds last May as Floyd said repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe.
— From wire reports