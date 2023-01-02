Brazil’s Lula welcomed back by Latin American leaders

In his first full day as Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Latin American heads of state reflecting the region’s desire for the country to assume a greater role on the international stage.

Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, rarely traveled abroad or received visiting heads-of-state and found himself increasingly isolated. But regional leaders flew into Brazil to welcome the return of Lula for his third term in the presidency.

On Monday, Lula met with presidents Argentina’s Alberto Fernández, Bolivia’s Luis Arce of Bolivia, Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso, Chile’s Gabriel Boric and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro.

Gang leader freed in violent Mexico prison attack that killed 17

Mexican authorities have raised the death toll from an attack on a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas, to 17.

Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said that 10 of the dead were prison guards who were attacked by gunmen who arrived early Sunday in armored vehicles.

Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos said the soldiers and state police who retook control of the prison found 10 “VIP” cells with televisions and other comforts.

One even had a safe filled with cash.

In August, a riot inside the same state prison spread to the streets of Juarez in violence that left 11 dead.

Alpine slopes face snow shortage in unseasonably warm winter

Much of the Alps just don’t look right for this time of year. Sparse snowfall and unseasonably warm winter weather in much of Europe is allowing grass to blanket mountaintops across the region where snow might normally be, causing headaches for ski slope operators and aficionados of Alpine white.

It’s a sharp contrast to frigid weather and blizzards in parts of the United States. The dearth of snow has revived concerns about temperature upheaval linked to climate change.

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces killed two Palestinians during a confrontation that erupted when troops entered a village in the occupied West Bank. One of those killed early Monday was later claimed by an armed Palestinian group as a member.

The Israeli military has conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring. Nearly 150 Palestinians have been killed.

Israel says most were militants but others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Plans for another ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada scrapped

Plans to host a repeat of the “Freedom Convoy” in the Canadian city of Winnipeg have been called off by one of the antigovernment protest groups.

Canada Unity, one of the groups behind the protesters that descended on the capital city of Ottawa last year, made the announcement Monday.

The original convoy blocked several areas around Parliament Hill for three weeks. Demonstrations also shut down at least four border crossings elsewhere in the country.