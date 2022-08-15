Ex-Minn. officers reject plea deal offered in George Floyd killing

Ex-Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao formally rejected a plea offer in court Monday morning that would have allowed them to avoid a state trial and additional prison time from the federal civil rights sentence they received in George Floyd’s killing.

At a brief hearing, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank offered to drop felony charges against Kueng and Thao for aiding and abetting the second-degree murder of George Floyd if they pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter. Frank said prosecutors would have recommended a three-year prison sentence that would be served concurrently with the sentences handed down for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Kueng received three years in prison and Thao was sentenced to 3½ years.

Both men declined the offer in front of Judge Peter Cahill.

Man suspected in slaying of youth football coach turns himself in

The man suspected of killing a youth football coach during a game in Lancaster, Texas, over the weekend turned himself in to face a murder charge on Monday, according to authorities.

Yaqub Malik Talib, 39, turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail on Monday, Lancaster police spokesman Scott Finley said in an email. Jail records indicate Talib was not immediately booked.

Talib is suspected of killing youth football coach Michael Hickmon during a game in Lancaster on Saturday. Video of the incident shared on Facebook shows a group of men fighting, followed by the sound of several gunshots.

Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, was named as a suspect shortly after.

Four still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd in Pa.

Authorities say four people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Berwick fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their home minutes later.

Sura Reyes is in Columbia County prison pending an Aug. 29 hearing.

Nearly 200 Ga. prison employees arrested on job-related charges

Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020, according to a list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Of the 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30, 143 are certified police officers, mostly corrections officers.

That includes 69 arrested related to drugs. The rest were for other charges that include battery, sexual assault, colluding with gang activities and bringing in contraband, including weapons.