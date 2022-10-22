Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid

Finnish officials will arrive in Ankara on Tuesday to discuss their country’s bid to join NATO, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Saturday.

A delegation from Finland’s Justice Ministry will meet Kasim Cicek, the head of foreign relations at the Turkish Ministry of Justice, Anadolu Agency said.

Both Finland and its neighbor Sweden applied for membership of the defense alliance in the wake of Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, abandoning longstanding policies of military nonalignment. Becoming a NATO member requires the unanimous support of all current members, including Turkey.

Md. candidate accepts gift from Proud Boy

A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate’s primary victory party this summer.

“Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you,” the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox’s Vimeo account.

Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man’s name and shook his hand.

India: At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision

A bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people, police said Saturday.

At least 40 other people were injured in the accident late Friday in Madhya Pradesh state’s Rewa district, police said.

The bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway, police officer Navneet Bhasin told reporters.

N.Y. election law for early counting in limbo

New York’s plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock Friday when a state judge ruled the law unconstitutional.

Saratoga County Judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they’re counted.

It was unclear immediately Friday if New York Democrats would appeal the decision.

State GOP chair Nick Langworthy on Friday called the judge’s decision a win for election integrity.

Nev. senator says her son shot her nephew

A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event.

“My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat Spearman told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder, battery and firearm charges.

Spearman said her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds.”

Spearman is a three-term state senator who made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Congress in 2020.

“Let me be clear. This is not about politics,” she declared. “It is about a family that is struggling.”