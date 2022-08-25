3 shot at warehouse in Georgia, officials say; no threat to public

Three people were shot at a shipping warehouse near McDonough, Ga., on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Two victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and one was treated and released at the scene, Henry County police Capt. Randy Lee said. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies remain on the scene, and the investigation is still active, Lee said.

Lee said there is no threat to public safety.

No further information has been released, including the identity of the suspect or victims.

Facebook parent culls large Proud Boys network from sites

Facebook parent Meta says it has removed a network of accounts linked to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group it banned in 2018.

Meta said Thursday that it recently uncovered and removed about 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups linked to the Proud Boys. That brought the total number of Proud Boys assets it has removed to around 750 this year, it said.

Although the group has been banned from Meta’s platforms, the company said it has seen repeated attempts by its members at evading the ban. People behind the efforts are not identifying themselves as Proud Boys openly, creating front groups and using Facebook or Instagram to steer people to other, less-moderated platforms, it said.

Remains found in lake identified as man who drowned 20 years ago

Human remains that surfaced in the drought-stricken Lake Mead earlier this year have been identified as a man believed to have drowned 20 years ago.

The Clark County coroner on Wednesday said the remains, one of several sets recently discovered in the reservoir’s receding waters, belong to Thomas Erndt, a 42-year-old man from Las Vegas. He reportedly drowned Aug. 2, 2002, but his official cause and manner of death are unknown, officials said.

His remains were found in Callville Bay, on the Nevada side of the lake, on May 7. They were identified based on “investigative information, DNA analysis and reports from the original incident,” Clark County spokesperson Dan Kulin said in a statement .

2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary

Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, to the conservative group Project Veritas for $40,000, prosecutors said Thursday.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams’ office said.

“Harris and Kurlander sought to profit from their theft of another person’s personal property, and they now stand convicted of a federal felony as a result,” Williams said in a statement.

Harris, 40, and Kurlander, 58, face the possibility of up to five years in prison when sentenced.