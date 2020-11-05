Kosovo leader quits, to face war crime counts
PRISTINA, Kosovo — The president of Kosovo, who served as a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, resigned Thursday and will face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague, Netherlands.
President Hashim Thaci said he decided to relinquish his post “to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo” and to preserve the historical truth of which side was the perpetrator, and which the victim, in the conflict that killed more than 10,000 people.
“We are a freedom-loving people and not vengeful,” Thaci said at a news conference in Pristina, Kosovo’s capital. “That is why no claim may rewrite history. Kosovo has been the victim. Serbia has been the aggressor.”
Road section named for Trayvon Martin
MIAMI — A section of road that leads to the South Florida high school that Trayvon Martin attended now bears the name of the Black teenager whose 2012 death created a movement for social justice.
The road became Trayvon Martin Avenue during a brief ceremony on Thursday morning near Dr. Michael K. Krop Senior High, where the teen was in 11th grade when he was killed.
The Miami-Dade County Commission approved the new name last month.
“Our students every morning will come out here and see the road that bears Trayvon’s name. His name will continue forever,” said principal Adam Kosnitzky.
Pope strips agency of right to handle money
ROME — Pope Francis is giving the Vatican secretariat of state three months to transfer all of its financial holdings to another Vatican office following its bungled management of hundreds of millions of euros in donations and investments that are now the subject of a corruption investigation.
Francis summoned the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, his deputy and the Vatican’s top finance officials for a meeting Wednesday and gave them a three-month deadline to complete the transfer, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.
The Vatican released the letter that Francis wrote to Parolin on Aug. 25 in which he announced he was stripping the secretariat of state of its ability to independently manage the money.
Polish demonstrators promise new protests
WARSAW, Poland — Daily anti-government protests in Poland entered a third week Thursday with grandmothers rallying in Warsaw and smaller demonstrations held in other cities and towns.
Women’s rights activists say the nationwide protests they lead will be taking on new forms, including on the internet.
Massive street rallies held in the past two weeks have disregarded an anti-COVID-19 ban on public gatherings. The government blames them for the recent spike in the number of new infections — over 27,100 Thursday.
Hundreds of thousands of Poles took to the streets after a top court ruled Oct. 22 to further tighten Poland’s abortion law, which was already one of the strictest in Europe. They are demanding the right of choice for women and calling for the right-wing government to resign.
