Study: Ending census early will hurt states
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ending the 2020 census at the end of September, instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats. It could also result in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina losing $500 million annually in federal funding for health care for its neediest residents, according a report released Thursday.
Scenarios modeled by statisticians Jonathan Auerbach and Steve Pierson showed that if the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident ends in September, without an extra month, California, Ohio, or Idaho could gain congressional seats, while Florida or Montana could lose seats they otherwise might have gotten. The study by Auerbach, a Columbia University statistician, and Pierson, director of science policy at the American Statistical Association, was posted online by the association.
Navalny team alleges poison found in bottle
MOSCOW — Colleagues of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Thursday that a water bottle with a trace of the Novichok nerve agent was found in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk after he fell ill on a flight from there to Moscow last month.
Navalny later was flown to Germany, where he was kept in an induced coma for more than two weeks as he was treated with an antidote at Berlin’s Charité hospital. Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.
Court denies bail to ‘Hotel Rwanda’ subject
KIGALI, Rwanda — A Rwandan court on Thursday denied bail to Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” saying the terrorism and other charges against him are serious and he should remain in detention for another 30 days. Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who has been a critic of President Paul Kagame, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted.
Rusesabagina also has given the first details of how he disappeared while visiting Dubai and reappeared in handcuffs days later in Rwanda. Speaking to The New York Times , he said he thought the private plane he boarded in Dubai was going to Bujumbura, Burundi, where he’d speak to churches at a pastor’s invitation.
Federal Judge blocks Postal Service changes
SEATTLE — A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.
Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Wash., said he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service. The states challenged the Postal Service’s so-called “leave behind” policy, where trucks have been leaving postal facilities on time regardless of whether there is more mail to load. They also sought to force the Postal Service to treat election mail as First Class mail.
The states suing are Washington, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
