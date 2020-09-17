Court denies bail to ‘Hotel Rwanda’ subject

KIGALI, Rwanda — A Rwandan court on Thursday denied bail to Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” saying the terrorism and other charges against him are serious and he should remain in detention for another 30 days. Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who has been a critic of President Paul Kagame, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted.

Rusesabagina also has given the first details of how he disappeared while visiting Dubai and reappeared in handcuffs days later in Rwanda. Speaking to The New York Times , he said he thought the private plane he boarded in Dubai was going to Bujumbura, Burundi, where he’d speak to churches at a pastor’s invitation.

Federal Judge blocks Postal Service changes

SEATTLE — A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.