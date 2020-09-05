Bristol casino backers continue soliciting support

Other coalitions will be announced in the near future, he said.

During the past month, the committee sent mailers to city residents soliciting potential interest and support, is placing signs in businesses and yards, buying advertising and taking other steps to promote its message.

“Our project is really intended to be a catalyst for further industry development and jobs and businesses in our region,” Eige said. “If it’s just a resort casino, we think it’s going to be highly successful in bringing jobs — over 2,000 local, direct jobs, $16 million to $21 million in new tax revenue, 4 million tourists, billions of dollars in economic impact for our region.

“But what we really hope is it helps grow other industries, attract other businesses that may start off servicing our resort and eventually stay on their own and create new industries and new clientele completely unrelated to our resort casino,” he said.

The project is forecast to generate between $15 million and $20 million annually in new tax revenues for the city and other revenues for Southwest Virginia, Kent said.