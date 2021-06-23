Broadway In Richmond returns in the fall with 'Anastasia,' 'Mean Girls' slated for 2022

is delighted to welcome audiences back to the Altria Theater for the 2021 - 2022 season featuring three Richmond premieres, two Broadway classics, and the return of a blockbuster family favorite. Broadway In Richmond will also present two shows rescheduled from the 2019 - 2020 season.

The Richmond premiere of the beautifully staged ANASTASIA will kick off the season in October 2021, followed by another premiere of the remarkable true story about a small town that welcomed the world, COME FROM AWAY plays February 2022. The return of Disney’s THE LION KING will perform for two weeks in March 2022 plus two Broadway classics, the acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY starting in May 2022 and the iconic JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in June of 2022. Concluding the season is the highly anticipated Richmond premiere of Tina Fey’s hilarious hit musical, MEAN GIRLS, in September 2022. All performances of the thirteenth Broadway In Richmond season will be engaged at Altria Theater including Fiddler On The Roof and The Band’s Visit rescheduled from the previous season.