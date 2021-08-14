Brogdon promo
Virginia Union University announced Monday that a Panthers football player, Quandarius Wilburn, collapsed and died Sunday during conditioning …
Richmond police to install license plate readers near minority neighborhoods; critics say it's invasive
Richmond police plan to install cameras that capture every license plate that passes in neighborhoods where mostly Black and brown populations…
53 students at Patrick Henry elementary school in South Richmond are quarantined after COVID-19 cases at school
All 53 fourth-graders at the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts in South Richmond are quarantined after four positive COVID-19 cases amo…
Students, teachers and staff at Virginia's public and private K-12 schools must wear a mask while indoors under a new public health order Gov.…
Washington called timeout to extend a preseason game, and an angry Bill Belichick dialed up a touchdown
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The end of a preseason game is traditionally not a contentious event.
Emotions ran high Tuesday night as two area school boards faced tough crowds in votes about mask mandates for the coming school year. Chesterfield ultimately adopted a mask mandate, while Hanover did not.
A "For Lease" sign went up Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on the building that houses Mamma 'Zu restaurant at 501 S. Pine St. in Oregon Hill.
COVID patients are once again filling Richmond-area hospital beds; all area hospitals limiting visitors
Hospital beds are being occupied by younger, unvaccinated patients, and hospital systems are tightening restrictions to limit the virus' spread.
Man accused of fatally shooting shopper at Chesterfield mall confronted victim over 2017 conversation
A Petersburg man who admitted fatally shooting a shopper after starting a fight with him at Chesterfield Towne Center last year told police he…
Richmond's white population grew faster than any locality in Virginia. Minority populations grew in the city's neighboring counties.
Richmond remains a minority-majority city, but its Black population fell below 50% over the past decade as the share of white residents increa…