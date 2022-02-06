Brown-Jones’ sound play helped earn him first career start for VCU

Against Dayton on Wednesday, the first game that Williams missed, VCU went with both Stockard and Hason Ward in the starting frontcourt. Stockard and Ward started together for the Rams’ first eight games of the season, before VCU decided to go small, in favor of Williams’ versatility. Williams started at the four with either Stockard or Ward at the “five,” or traditional center spot, to begin the next 12 games.

On Saturday, though, VCU swapped Brown-Jones in, with Ward, with Williams out again. Brown-Jones, a 6-8, 220-pound sophomore from Philadelphia, was coming off a productive outing in the Rams’ Dayton loss Wednesday. He matched his career high of 10 points, on 4 of 5 shooting from the field. He played what was then a career-high 22 minutes.

Brown, against Duquesne, played a new career-high 24 minutes, going 2 of 3 from the field for 4 points, plus five rebounds, a steal and the first-half assist to Stockard.

But he also, as Rhoades noted, contributed in ways that didn’t show up in the box score — executing plays, stepping up with help defense and being vocal on the court.

It was the type of sound, connective play that is making an impression.

"I think he's been playing well,” Rhoades said. “He's been playing really hard. He's playing within himself. He's not trying to do too much. And I think that's what we need at that spot with Vince out.