Bruins beat Capitals despite another goal by Ovechkin
Bruins Capitals Hockey

Boston’s Nick Ritchie takes aim at Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during an encounter in the first period.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Brad Marchand scored a shorthanded goal, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to win his second NHL start as the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night.

Jeremy Lauzon, Anton Blidh and Craig Smith also scored for Boston, which won back-to-back starts by its rookie fourth-string goaltender fresh out of college in his first professional season. Swayman allowed two power-play goals in under 20 seconds to Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie but kept the Bruins ahead when the Capitals, who have lost two in a row and four of six, tilted the ice toward him in the second period.

Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov allowed a leaky goal to Lauzon 33 seconds into the game and was unlucky when defenseman Justin Schultz’s attempt to flick the puck off the glass behind the net instead took a fluky bounce to Blidh for a tap-in later in the first period. The goal was Blidh’s second in the NHL and first since 2016.

Marchand gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead early in the second period when he deked two Washington defenders and lifted a backhander past Samsonov, who finished with 28 saves.

Despite Ovechkin’s 5-on-3 power-play goal — the 726th tally of his career — and Oshie’s team-leading eighth on the power play, the Capitals couldn’t tie it and Smith scored on the power play with 3:05 left in the game.

Ovechkin’s goal was his 20th of the season. It was also his 266th on the power play, breaking a tie with Brett Hull for second on the career list. Ovechkin is eight back of Dave Andreychuk for the most power-play goals in league history.

