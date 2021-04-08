Bruins beat Capitals despite another goal by Ovechkin

WASHINGTON — Brad Marchand scored a shorthanded goal, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to win his second NHL start as the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night.

Jeremy Lauzon, Anton Blidh and Craig Smith also scored for Boston, which won back-to-back starts by its rookie fourth-string goaltender fresh out of college in his first professional season. Swayman allowed two power-play goals in under 20 seconds to Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie but kept the Bruins ahead when the Capitals, who have lost two in a row and four of six, tilted the ice toward him in the second period.

Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov allowed a leaky goal to Lauzon 33 seconds into the game and was unlucky when defenseman Justin Schultz’s attempt to flick the puck off the glass behind the net instead took a fluky bounce to Blidh for a tap-in later in the first period. The goal was Blidh’s second in the NHL and first since 2016.

Marchand gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead early in the second period when he deked two Washington defenders and lifted a backhander past Samsonov, who finished with 28 saves.