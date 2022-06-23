Brush up on teeth

Sets

Like most other mammals, humans have two sets of teeth during their life. The first set is called primary, and the second set is called permanent.

First set

Baby teeth start to form when the baby is still in the womb, but usually don’t begin to erupt until a child is between 6 and 12 months old.

Primary teeth are smaller than permanent teeth with more pointed cusps. They are also whiter and more prone to wear, and have small, delicate roots.

The first set consists of 20 teeth: four incisors, two canines and four molars in each jaw. The set is usually complete by age 2 ½. Shedding begins at around age 5 or 6 and is finished by age 13. The primary teeth are shed when their roots are resorbed as the permanent teeth push toward the mouth cavity over the course of their growth.

Second set

In the second set, the primary molars are replaced by the premolars. The 12 adult molars erupt (emerge from the gums) behind the primary teeth. There are a total of 32 permanent teeth: four incisors, two canines, four premolars and six molars in each jaw.

The third molars are also known as wisdom teeth. Dentists usually recommend they be removed as they can become impacted or infected or crowd adjacent teeth. About 35% of people never develop wisdom teeth.

No two people have the same set of teeth; they are as unique as your fingerprint.

Tooth anatomy

A tooth consists of a crown, neck and one or more roots. The crown is the functional part that is visible above the gum. The neck is surrounded by the gum tissue, and the root is the unseen portion that supports and fastens the tooth in the jawbone.

Enamel: This is the hardest part of the entire body; even harder than bone. It is the outer layer that covers part or all of the crown. Because enamel is not a living tissue, it is the only part of the human body that cannot repair itself.

Dentine: This forms the core of each tooth and extends almost the entire length of the tooth. It is less hard than enamel and similar in composition to bone.

Pulp cavity: Located in the center of the tooth, the pulp cavity consists of cells, blood vessels and a nerve.

Cementum: Below the gum line is the root of the tooth, which is covered at least partially by cementum. This is also similar to bone, but is less hard than dentine. It helps hold the tooth to the surrounding tissue. The gum is attached to the adjacent bone and to the cementum of each tooth.

Animal Teeth

Sets: Some animals like dolphins get only one set of teeth, while others grow multiple sets. Sharks grow around 40 sets.

Growth: While human teeth don’t keep growing once the permanent set has fully erupted, some animals such as rabbits and horses have teeth that grow continually. They have to be worn or filed down.

Number: Many animals have more than the 32 teeth humans have. A horse can have up to 44, a dolphin up to 250, and a common garden snail can have thousands.

Types of teeth

There are four different types of teeth: incisors, canines, premolars and molars.

Incisors: These are the group of teeth in the very front. Each person has eight incisors: four on the bottom row and four on the top row. Their main functions include biting into food, helping to pronounce words, and supporting the lip.

Canines: These are the four sharper, pointed teeth on each side of the incisors. Canines also help with biting and tearing harder food. They also help guide the mouth closed when the upper and lower jaw come together.

Premolars: These teeth are located behind the canines. There are a total of eight premolars, with four on the bottom row and four on the top row. Premolars are typically very strong and capable of enduring a large amount of pressure. Their main purpose is to chew and crush food, but they also help keep the shape of the face.

Molars: Humans also have eight molars. They are located in the farthest back part of the mouth and are very strong. Their main purpose is to chew and crush food, and they are essential to eating. Third molars, otherwise known as wisdom teeth, are also considered to be molars, although many separate wisdom teeth into their own category.

Teeth Issues

Tooth decay

Tooth decay is the most common disease of the teeth. Apart from the common cold, it is one of the most frequent diseases in modern society.

Tooth decay originates in the buildup of plaque, which harbors bacteria. The bacteria ferment sugar and starchy-food debris into acids that destroy the tooth’s enamel and dentine by removing the calcium and other minerals from them.

From the enamel, the process of decay spreads to the underlying dentine, and may finally involve the tooth pulp.

Aside from keeping the teeth clean through regular brushing and flossing, tooth decay can be greatly reduced by the addition of fluoride in drinking water.

Irregular alignment

Teeth may also have irregularities in their alignment, such as an abnormality in the relationship between the teeth in opposing jaws. This is best treated early in life through the use of fixed or removable appliances such as braces.

Inflamed gums

Another common dental disorder is inflammation of the gum, or gingivitis. It usually occurs at or close to the gum margin, often between adjacent teeth.