 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brutus and Ladie

Brutus and Ladie

Brutus and Ladie

These two are a bonded pair and must go together. They are both under two and great dogs. Owner surrender.... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News