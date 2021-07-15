Bucks get confidence boost in win without Giannis scoring 40

But the Bucks showed in Game 4 that they can beat the Suns even when their two-time MVP isn’t at his absolute best.

Antetokounmpo had a more-than-respectable 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in Game 4 as well as a spectacular block that prevented Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton from tying the game with 1:14 left. Those numbers would make just about any other NBA player envious, but they actually represented a step back after Antetokounmpo delivered back-to-back performances of over 40 points and 10 rebounds in Games 2 and 3.

It was Khris Middleton — not Antetokounmpo — who scored 40 points to lead the Bucks to their come-from-behind victory. Middleton reeled off 8 straight points in the closing minutes to help the Bucks turn a 99-97 deficit into a 105-99 lead.

“That’s what he does down the stretch,” Antetokounmpo said. “We want him to have the ball. We want him to be the decision maker.”

Other players chipped in as well.