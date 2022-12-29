Building your personal brand: A best practices & how-to guide

No matter what industry you're in, building a personal brand is essential. This becomes especially important when looking for a new job or switching careers. But it’s also important to do it correctly. This guide contains some best practices to steer you in the right direction.

Authenticity is key

Your personal brand should reflect the real you. It should highlight, and even amplify, your best qualities, skills, values, and goals. Your target audience will connect with and trust your expertise by connecting with you as a genuine person.

Know your target audience

Being generic won't appeal to anyone but truly knowing and resonating with your ideal customer or employer base will draw in the exact right people most likely to benefit from what you're offering. Think of things from their perspective and understand exactly who they are, what they struggle with, and what they want or need to improve their situation. This way a potential employer can also see what you have to offer in a future role.

Provide value

Many businesses became successful by providing value to the potential customer for free. That's why so many businesses have a blog or YouTube channel. You can do the same thing with your personal brand. Providing helpful information establishes your expertise, increases recognition, drives traffic, and makes future employers aware of your skills.

Get your name out there

Content creation is a highly effective way to drive traffic, but it also takes time to create. To drive traffic faster, go to where your ideal audience already is. Do interviews, speak at events like MeetUps, or partner with and write guest blog posts. This is also an excellent way to develop your professional network and establish new relationships.

Bottom line