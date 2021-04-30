10-story apartment building in Manchester sells for $47.5 million

A 10-story apartment building in Manchester has been sold for $47.5 million.

River’s Edge at Manchester, which opened in 2018, was sold to Colorado-based Four Mile Capital, according to commercial mortgage firm Berkadia.

The deal, which closed in mid-April, is the first Class A acquisition in Richmond for Four Mile Capital.

River’s Edge at Manchester has 213 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The apartment building at 505 Porter St. was sold by Richmond developers Guy Blundon with CMB Development and Mark Purcell with Purcell Construction along with Charlottesville-based Woodard Properties and Hampshire Investments.

They acquired the 1.8-acre parcel — which had been part of the former Reynolds Metals Co. South plant — from Thalhimer Realty Partners in early 2017.

Thalhimer Realty Partners, the investment and development subsidiary of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, a commercial real estate firm in Henrico County, bought the former Reynolds Metals plant in December 2013.

The first phase of that project, which was completed in 2016, involved the renovations of three high-bay manufacturing warehouses into 219 apartments — called City View Lofts — and office space.