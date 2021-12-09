$100 million distribution center with 1.1 million square feet of space is under construction in Hanover

Construction of a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center is underway in northern Hanover County, but the developers of the $100 million project don't yet have any tenants lined up.

The project's owners — New York-based Raith Capital Partners and Needham, Mass.-based Equity Industrial Partners — acknowledge that building a speculative warehouse of that size in this market is very unusual.

"But we are optimistic because it is the way of the world right now," said Mark Reardon, a partner at Equity Industrial. "Just about every day you read in the paper about [supply chain issues] and how companies are trying to get product to people faster. There's a need."

The owners believe the distribution center, which is slated to be completed next summer, will be leased by the time it opens or shortly thereafter. Talks are underway with a couple of companies that have expressed interest in taking about half of the space, but nothing definitive yet.