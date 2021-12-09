$100 million distribution center with 1.1 million square feet of space under construction in Hanover

Construction of a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center is underway in northern Hanover County, but the developers of the $100 million project don’t yet have any tenants lined up.
The project’s owners — New York-based Raith Capital Partners and Needham, Mass.-based Equity Industrial Partners — acknowledge that building a speculative warehouse of that size in this market is very unusual.
“But we are optimistic because it is the way of the world right now,” said Mark Reardon, a partner at Equity Industrial. “Just about every day you read in the paper about [supply chain issues] and how companies are trying to get product to people faster. There’s a need.”
The owners believe the distribution center, which is slated to be completed next summer, will be leased by the time it opens or shortly thereafter. Talks are underway with a couple of companies that have expressed interest in taking about half of the space, but nothing definitive yet.
“It’s kind of the ‘we will build it and they will come’ concept. When it’s just an idea, it’s hard to get people to think that you’ve got the credibility to complete it. But when it’s under construction, that’s when things get started and this is real. We hope to gain some real significant momentum now,” Reardon said.
Besides, the vacancy rates for warehouse buildings in the region are so low that any business needing to lease space is going to have limited opportunities, said Bruce Levine, another partner in Equity Industrial.
The East Coast Commerce Center, the new name for the project, is on the site of the former Camptown Races property in northern Hanover. The project, initially called the Graymont Industrial Park, is off Hickory Hill Road about 2 miles north of Ashland.
Raith Capital and Equity Industrial, through their Hickory Hill Road Virginia LLC entity, acquired the two parcels totaling 189.4 acres for $4.745 million in September.
Becknell Industrial, the Indianapolis-based developer of warehouse distribution centers across the nation, had initially planned to develop the site for home improvements retailer Lowe’s. But the retail chain decided in recent months to locate its 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility on Commerce Road in South Richmond, just off Interstate 95 near Ruffin Road.
When Lowe’s decided to pull out of Hanover, Becknell approached Raith Capital and Equity Industrial about buying the property and developing it.
“The phenomenon in the market right now as it pertains to supply chain and costs and available land and permitting is the perfect storm,” Levine said.
“That’s from the standpoint that [Becknell] had contracted to build this building, they had ordered the steel, all the prices were set, the land prices were set. So just from the get go, if anybody else had started thinking about construction today, their costs would be 10% to 15% higher and the delivery time for steel and levelers and anything to build a building would be six to 12 months longer,” Levine said.
